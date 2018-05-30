Advertisement

Poof! Brentwood haunt of Glinda the Good Witch goes for well over asking

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 30, 2018 | 2:55 PM
The onetime Brentwood home of Billie Burke, who played Glinda the Good Witch of the North in the 1939 movie-musical "The Wizard of Oz," sold for $3.511 million. It was listed for $2.995 million, records show. (Compass)

The longtime Brentwood home of early film star Billie Burke, who played Glinda the Good Witch of the North in “The Wizard of Oz,” has sold for $3.511 million, or $516,000 over the asking price.

Burke was the original owner of the two-story house, which displays elements of Traditional and Country French architecture, and lived there for roughly three decades. Following her death in 1970, the property was passed down to relatives and remained in her family for about four more decades.

Built in 1938, the home features original hardwood floors, wood-paned windows and an updated kitchen. A grand entry with an artistic staircase, a formal dining room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family and living rooms and the master suite.

Outside, there are covered and uncovered patios, an outdoor fireplace, gardens and landscaping. A brick pool deck surrounds the swimming pool.

The home previously changed hands in 2011 for $2.051 million, records show.

Erica Mitchell and Sally Forster Jones of Compass were the listing agents. Laurent Mamann Slater of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Burke got her start on Broadway before making her film debut in the 1916 silent film comedy “Peggy.” In addition to her role as Glinda the Good Witch, she is known for her appearance in “Topper” (1937).

She received an Oscar nomination for her role as Emily Kilbourne in the comedy film “Merrily We Live” (1938).

