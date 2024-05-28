The ‘Home Alone’ house is on the market — without the booby traps — for $5.25 million

This 14-room house featured in the 1990 movie “Home Alone” is up for sale for $5.25 million. The comedy featured a young Macaulay Culkin defending the family home from intruders.

The house made famous by the 1990 blockbuster film “Home Alone” has hit the market in Winnetka, Ill., with a $5.25-million asking price.

The 671 Lincoln Ave. residence, 20 miles north of downtown Chicago, was the site for the Christmastime comedy in which 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defends the family home from burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) after being left behind when his family leaves on vacation.

Dawn McKenna Group calls the listing “a rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.” Built in 1921 and boasting 9,126 square feet of living space, the abode features full amenities — five bedrooms, six full baths, a home cinema, full gym and an indoor half-court for basketball — minus the movie’s trademark booby traps.

The current owners bought the home in 2012 for $1.59 million and renovated it in 2018, preserving its exterior and memorable features like the staircase McCallister slides down in numerous scenes, Dawn McKenna Group said online.

Trip Advisor lists the “Home Alone” property as “#1 of 20 things to do in Winnetka.” While a wrought-iron fence keeps tourists off the property, it’s possible to take a street-view selfie. The owners have not been shy about their famous home: In 2021, they offered up the place for just $25 a night on Airbnb.

Right next door, at 681 Lincoln Ave., fans will find Old Man Marley’s house from the same movie. It was listed for sale at $3.1 million in 2014, though it’s unclear whether the property ever changed hands. Roberts Blossom, who played Marley in “Home Alone,” died in 2011.

Don’t have a spare $5.25 million to spend on your “Home Alone” experience? Try the 2006 game released for PlayStation and defend against a home invasion yourself. Or pick up a “Home Alone” Lego set. Created in 2021, the 3,955-piece set includes a Kevin McCallister figurine and a tree-house zip line that can be used to facilitate his escape.