TV court judge Greg Mathis trades Tarzana digs for Bel-Air abode

It was a swift decision for Greg Mathis, the man behind the bench of the TV courtroom show “Judge Mathis.”
Shortly after selling his Tarzana home for $3.1 million, Mathis closed escrow on a modern residence in Bel-Air for $4 million, real estate records show.
It’s a definite departure from the Mediterranean style of his previous estate. Wide-plank oak floors line the multilevel floor plan, and the center-island kitchen is a sleek mix of stainless steel and Italian stone.
There’s also a dining area, a gym and an indoor-outdoor living area that opens to a patio with a pool and spa. Upstairs, picture windows take in reservoir views from the loft.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace and dual closets, finish out the interior.
Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Dee Crawford of Keller Williams Beverly Hills represented Mathis.
Mathis, 58, worked as a judge in Michigan’s 36th District Court before “Judge Mathis” first aired in 1999. Second only to “Judge Judy” as the longest-running TV judge, he began his 20th season in September.