Harry Styles of One Direction seeks $8.5 million for his Hollywood Hills West crib

Harry Styles is headed in a new direction. The singer-songwriter of One Direction fame has listed his contemporary-style home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $8.495 million.

Tucked behind a motorized gate on a quarter-acre lot, the multi-level home boasts an open floor plan and pocketing walls of glass that capitalize on Southern California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Views from the home, set above the Sunset Strip, extend from the downtown cityscape to the ocean.

The renovated home in Hollywood Hills West features multiple terraces, a covered patio and a swimming pool. (Nick Springett & Simon Berlyn) (Nick Springett & Simon Berlyn)

The 4,100 square feet of subdued living space includes a center-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym. The four bedrooms and six bathrooms include a top-floor master suite that opens to a private balcony.

Tall bamboo hedges form a natural screen around the swimming pool and spa. Expansive decking extends outward to create additional space as well as a covered lounge area below.

Styles bought the house a year ago for $6.87 million, property records show.

Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Earlier this month the 23-year-old Styles released the self-titled album “Harry Styles,” his first as a solo artist. He is set to make his acting debut later this year in the Christopher Nolan-directed war film “Dunkirk.”

