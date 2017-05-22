Harry Styles of One Direction seeks $8.5 million for his Hollywood Hills West crib

Harry Styles is headed in a new direction. The singer-songwriter of One Direction fame has listed his contemporary-style home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $8.495 million.
Tucked behind a motorized gate on a quarter-acre lot, the multi-level home boasts an open floor plan and pocketing walls of glass that capitalize on Southern California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Views from the home, set above the Sunset Strip, extend from the downtown cityscape to the ocean.
The 4,100 square feet of subdued living space includes a center-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym. The four bedrooms and six bathrooms include a top-floor master suite that opens to a private balcony.
Tall bamboo hedges form a natural screen around the swimming pool and spa. Expansive decking extends outward to create additional space as well as a covered lounge area below.
Styles bought the house a year ago for $6.87 million, property records show.
Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Earlier this month the 23-year-old Styles released the self-titled album “Harry Styles,” his first as a solo artist. He is set to make his acting debut later this year in the Christopher Nolan-directed war film “Dunkirk.”
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
First it was the Hills, now Lauren Conrad is saying goodbye to her Pacific Palisades home
Neighborhood Spotlight: Beverly Crest's got it — and flaunts it
L.A. Chargers’ Antonio Gates hauls in a buyer for his Poway estate
Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property