‘Whiplash’ producer Helen Estabrook pays over asking for jazzy home in Los Feliz

Academy Award-nominated producer Helen Estabrook has snapped up a Spanish-style estate in Los Feliz for $1.805 million.
Estabrook, who produced the films "Whiplash" and "Up in the Air," must have found something to love in the breezy abode; records show the final sale was more than $100,000 over the original listing price.
Within 2,800 square feet of interiors are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The hardwood-lined living room offers beamed ceilings and a picture window.
Downstairs, an office adjoins a family room with a wet bar and built-ins. Sliding glass doors open up to a pool and multiple sitting areas.
Estabrook received her Oscar nomination for the 2014 film "Whiplash." Her upcoming projects include political drama "The Front Runner," which stars Hugh Jackman, and "Tully," which stars Charlize Theron.
George and Eileen Moreno of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz were the listing agents. Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman represented Estabrook.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: