Onetime home of ‘Supergirl’ Helen Slater sells in Studio City

The former Studio City home of “Supergirl” actress Helen Slater has sold for $1.331 million.
For the last nine years, the house had been owned by the extended family of actor Ron Livingston of "Office Space" fame.
Set along a tree-lined street, the single-story house features original hardwood floors, built-ins and a two-sided fireplace. Large windows and French doors bring natural light into the living and family rooms.
An eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms are within the 1,529 square feet of living space. A detached guest suite has a three-quarter bathroom.
Slater, 54, had the title role in the 1984 film “Supergirl” and appeared on the series of the same name starting in 2015. Her scores of credits include the films “Ruthless People,” “The Legend of Billie Jean,” “The Secret of My Success” and “City Slickers.”
She owned the 1939 cottage for nearly a decade, until she sold in 1999 for about $409,000.
Richard Yohon of Sotheby's International Realty and Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates were the listing agents. Chris Vargas of Compass represented the buyer.