For the right price, Hidden Valley offers a luxury haven

Space may be at a premium in Southern California, but if you're able to secure a spot in the lavish community of Hidden Valley, there's land aplenty.
Each lot in the neighborhood, tucked into the mountains of Thousand Oaks, spans at least 20 acres, and the homes that inhabit them often resemble castles. French Chateaus, English country estates and Mediterranean mansions all reside in Hidden Valley, and their spacious grounds boast box gardens, swimming pools and even polo fields.
A particularly upscale enclave in the area is White Stallion Ranch. Originally developed by Sylvester Stallone, the 250-acre community is split into 10 large-lot estates, each centering on a palatial home.
Here's an idea of what the current market looks like in White Stallion Ranch.
This gated estate is anchored by a Queen Anne-inspired home that opens to a grand two-story entry with a floating staircase and French limestone floors. Highlights in the 10,000-plus-square feet of living space include a wood-paneled billiards room and a theater draped in velvet. Out back, a covered loggia takes in mountain views.
Address: 2200 White Stallion Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361
Listed for: $7.999 million for six bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 10,285 square feet (20.48-acre lot)
Features: Two-story great room; beamed ceilings; master suite with balcony; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olsen & Associates is the listing agent.
Box gardens and fruit trees dot the grounds of this French Chateau-style estate. Inside, a chandelier-topped entry with dual staircases leads into elegant living spaces, including a formal dining room with a wet bar and living room under coffered ceilings.
Address: 2800 White Stallion Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361
Listed for: $14.9 million for seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms in 12,656 square feet (23.48-acre lot)
Features: Travertine floors; second-story terrace with mountain views; pool and spa
Nicole Van Parys and Kevin Nguyen of Engel & Volkers Westlake Village hold the listing.
At 14,000 square feet, this French-style mega-mansion is the priciest available home in White Stallion Ranch. A motor court with a fountain fronts the estate, leading into interiors filled with custom-made furniture and chandeliers.
Address: 2500 White Stallion Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361
Listed for: $17.5 million for seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms in 14,0723 square feet (20.36-acre lot)
Features: Spacious wine cellar; master suite with balcony; limestone walkways; tennis court
Tiffany Yi Hu of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Looking for a project? At the moment, this lot holds only a grassy plot, a meadow and a set of gates, but that hasn't stopped it from hitting the market with a multi-million-dollar price tag.
Address: 2551 White Stallion Road, Thousand Oaks, 91361
Listed for: $3.35 million for 20-acre grounds
Erin Pohl and Bob Pearson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are the listing agents.
