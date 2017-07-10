Highland Park update takes a page from Californian Modernism

Cool Californian Modernism has invaded this reenvisioned living space in Highland Park. The two-story light-filled house features an open-plan layout and polished concrete floors. A vertical facade highlights the fireplace. Adding a splash of color outdoors are succulents and cacti.

Address: 1133 Toledo St., Los Angeles 90042

Price: $975,000

The two-story house was built in 1978 and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 1978

Lot size: 7,493 square feet

House size: 1,971 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Blond wood floors, rear deck, barbecue-ready patio, city views, native landscaping, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90042 ZIP Code in May was $764,000 based on 24 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 20.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Eva Rose Berges, (562) 912-5520, both with Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Beverly Grove new build is long on Spanish flair

On top of the world villa overlooks the Gaviota Coast

Hillside perch takes in views from Mount Washington