1930s home in Highland Park gets a revival of its own

Updated for modern living, this remodeled home in Highland Park has stayed true to its 1930s Spanish Revival beginnings. The open living and dining room features a brick fireplace and the original hardwood floors. A courtyard sits off the master bedroom.

Address: 4755 Lincoln Ave., Los Angeles 90042

Price: $999,000

Built: 1930

Lot size: 5,200 square feet

House size: 1,630 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Quartz kitchen counters, master bedroom, walk-in closet, dual vanities in master bathroom, mature palm trees, detached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90042 ZIP Code in December was $670,000 based on 29 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.3% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Brendan Curran, Keller Williams Realty, (213) 300-8844

