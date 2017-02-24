BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

1930s home in Highland Park gets a revival of its own

Lauren Beale
Updated for modern living, this remodeled home in Highland Park has stayed true to its 1930s Spanish Revival beginnings. The open living and dining room features a brick fireplace and the original hardwood floors. A courtyard sits off the master bedroom. 

Address: 4755 Lincoln Ave., Los Angeles 90042

Price: $999,000

Built: 1930

Lot size: 5,200 square feet

House size: 1,630 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Quartz kitchen counters, master bedroom, walk-in closet, dual vanities in master bathroom, mature palm trees, detached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90042 ZIP Code in December was $670,000 based on 29 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.3% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Brendan Curran, Keller Williams Realty, (213) 300-8844

