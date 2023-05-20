Charming Beverly Hills Traditional

Tucked into one of the most peaceful streets in Beverly Hills, this charming traditional two-story home is situated between Roxbury Park and Hillcrest Country Club on a non-through street. Offering over 2,800 sq ft of living space on a 7,300+ sq ft lot, this four-bed and three-bath estate has an entertainer’s backyard complete with a saltwater pool, spa, Viking outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and a putting green. Perched on a grassy knoll, this home offers views of the Hollywood Hills to the east and Century City to the west. Indulge in the best of Beverly Hills shopping and dining from this idyllic retreat.

Location: 513 Hillgreen Drive, Beverly Hills 90212

Asking price: $4,399,000

Year built: 1940

Living area: 2,833 SF | 7,306 SF, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Hollywood Hills views; Century City views; pool; spa; outdoor kitchen w/ Viking BBQ, warming drawer and refrigerator; putting green; outdoor fireplace; outdoor living and dining area; den w/ fireplace; remodeled primary bathroom; custom walk-in closet w/ glass cabinetry; alley access

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Paul Salazar

310.387.1976

info@paulsalazargroup.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01763227

