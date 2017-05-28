‘Shameless’ executive producer puts charming Lake Hollywood home up for sale

Emmy-winning producer Michael Hissrich and his wife, writer-producer Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, have listed their home in the Lake Hollywood area of Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.948 million.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1928, features graceful coved ceilings, interior arches and rustic wood floors. Original windows and French doors bring garden views inside.

Fronted by a gated terra cotta entry, the 2,727 square feet of living space includes a formal dining room, a living room with a limestone fireplace, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A marble-topped island and cozy breakfast nook take center stage in the updated chef’s kitchen.

The master suite opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard. Rose gardens, palms and mature trees make up the grounds.

The property last changed hands about a decade ago for $1.65 million, records show.

Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.

Hissrich won a pair of Emmys for his work on “The West Wing” and was an associate producer for the medical drama “ER.” He is the co-executive producer for Showtime’s “Shameless.”

Schmidt-Hissrich has credits that include “The West Wing,” “Private Practice” and “Daredevil.” She is a co-executive producer of the Netflix/Marvel Universe series “The Defenders,” due this year.

Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Eric Clapton's onetime home in Venice still commands an audience

Ben Carson’s palatial pad in West Palm Beach sells for $920,000

Power play: L.A. Kings goalie scores a quick offer for Manhattan Beach home

Venice beach compound offers a retreat from the city heat