‘Shameless’ executive producer puts charming Lake Hollywood home up for sale

Emmy-winning producer Michael Hissrich and his wife, writer-producer Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, have listed their home in the Lake Hollywood area of Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.948 million.
The Spanish-style house, built in 1928, features graceful coved ceilings, interior arches and rustic wood floors. Original windows and French doors bring garden views inside.
Fronted by a gated terra cotta entry, the 2,727 square feet of living space includes a formal dining room, a living room with a limestone fireplace, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A marble-topped island and cozy breakfast nook take center stage in the updated chef’s kitchen.
The master suite opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard. Rose gardens, palms and mature trees make up the grounds.
The property last changed hands about a decade ago for $1.65 million, records show.
Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.
Hissrich won a pair of Emmys for his work on “The West Wing” and was an associate producer for the medical drama “ER.” He is the co-executive producer for Showtime’s “Shameless.”
Schmidt-Hissrich has credits that include “The West Wing,” “Private Practice” and “Daredevil.” She is a co-executive producer of the Netflix/Marvel Universe series “The Defenders,” due this year.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
