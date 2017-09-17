New ocean-view mansion in Montecito's Hope Ranch lists for $17.5 million

At 13,887 square feet on 2.3 acres, this ocean-view mansion in Santa Barbara offers plenty of room to spread out. The newly constructed six-bedroom home, which combines elements of Mediterranean, Moroccan and minimalist flair, is available for $17.5 million.

Located in Hope Ranch, the estate opens to a two-story, stone-wall foyer. French doors lead to the expansive open-floor living space, where hand-troweled plaster walls and white oak doors accent the kitchen and dining area.

Eight pivoting iron-and-glass doors line 50 feet of the interior and look out onto panoramic views of the ocean. Through the doors is a 75-foot pool surrounded by formal landscaping. Nearby is a white trellis.

The 13,887-square-foot home has a stone-wall foyer, a 75-foot pool and six bedrooms. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

Master bedrooms on both floors lend flexibility to the floor plan. The lower master suite features automatic shades and a walk-in shower, while the one above, accessed by three sets of floating staircases or an elevator, has a fireplace and a 50-foot terrace. Attached is a dual closet with a wet room and soaking tub.

Minimalist sightlines guide the large home’s long hallways, featuring Mexican travertine floors and stone floating steps.

Cactus landscaping guides exterior paths that lead to wooded areas and a private dining terrace with a fountain. The space also includes an ocean-view art studio and a detached gym and sauna.

The home was designed by Archived Design Group, an L.A. firm that specializes in high-end projects.

Riskin Partners holds the listing.

