FloatingHouseSB.com

It is here where the anchor drops. Suddenly, light and sky are all around you. The floating home is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece designed and rebuilt by a father (engineer) and son (carpenter) over a period of four years. The Thomas Jefferson is berthed in the beautiful and sought-after Santa Barbara Harbor. As the Municipal Code has imposed restrictions on similar structures, it emphasizes the inherent value, exclusivity, and rarity of this floating home. The interior roof deck access with views for miles illustrates the exquisite, framed views of the ocean and mountains, underscoring a profound connection to nature and the elements.

Location: Santa Barbara Harbor, Marina 3, Slip ST-13, Santa Barbara, 93109

Asking price: $4,900,000

Year built: Remodeled in 2019

Living area: 1,290 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Features: Graylite II glazed windows; Viking and Fisher & Paykel appliances; large indoor shower with a white Tadelakt plaster finish with full skylight; Cumaru wood decking and window trims. Custom wall system from Thermasteel.

