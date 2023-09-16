Villa Sole

Malibu Living at its finest. Modern Mediterranean Compound on over 1.5 acres. Fresh from multi-year renovation by renowned celebrity designer Malgosia Migdal and Fun-Bu Developers. Complete privacy behind large gates and long private driveway. Totaling 3 structures, including main residence, screening room/staff house and guest house. Editorial and stylish, this vision is a showplace of modern design. Main Residence is a world apart with a vast great room, living room and dining room all feature 10 to 14-foot ceilings, European plaster walls and French white oak wide plank floors.

Location: 24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $39,975,000

Living area: 6,742 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Primary suite comparable to the finest hotels in the world, consists of large double baths and closets, sitting room and unparalleled views of the pool and ocean beyond. Gourmet kitchen is replete with leather finish stone countertops.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Irene Dazzan-Palmer, DRE#: 00597226

310.418.3777 / irene.dazzan@theagencyre.com