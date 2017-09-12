Writer-producer I. Marlene King lists Sunset Strip-area digs for $4.5 million

“Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King has listed her home above Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $4.495 million.
Built in 1921, the Traditional-style house sits up from the street and features a circular portico supported by thick columns. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house includes a central hall that opens to a living room with a brick fireplace and built-ins. A sunlit study/den sits off the living room.
A formal dining room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast room and a family/media room also lie within more than 3,500 square feet of living space. The master suite features a glass-enclosed shower and a clawfoot soaking tub.
Hedges and specimen trees surround a swimming pool in the backyard. Decking, patios and an outdoor dining room fill out the grounds. There’s also a detached two-garage with additional flex space.
The property last changed hands in 2003 for $1.65 million, records show.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.
King was a writer, director and producer on “Pretty Little Liars,” which ended in June after a seven-season run. Her other credits include the shows “Famous in Love” and “Ravenswood.”
She wrote the screenplay for the 2006 film “Just My Luck,” starring Chris Pine and Lindsay Lohan.
