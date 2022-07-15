Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello shoot for $19.6 million in Beverly Hills

Married actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have hung a $19.6-million price tag on their stylish mansion in Beverly Hills — nearly double the $10.6 million they paid in 2014.

Records show Vergara, who became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood during her stretch on “Modern Family,” and Manganiello, who starred in “Magic Mike” and “True Blood,” bought a slightly bigger place in Beverly Park in 2020.

The one they’re selling spans more than 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and plenty of space dedicated to amenities such as a gym, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a wet bar.

1 / 9 The living room. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 9 The dining room. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 9 The kitchen. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 9 The staircase. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 9 The theater. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 9 The bar. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 9 The office. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 9 The backyard. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 9 The Mediterranean-style mansion. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Neutral shades cover the living spaces, and bold shades of black pop up in the office, theater and bar. A spiral staircase navigates the two-story floor plan, leading to formal spaces such as a rotunda-topped foyer and a living room with a dramatic stone fireplace.

Another highlight comes out back, where tall hedges and grassy lawns surround multiple patios and a swimming pool. The estate spans just over half an acre.

A native of Colombia, Vergara appeared in comedies such as “Meet the Browns” and “Madea Goes to Jail” before starring as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the sitcom “Modern Family,” which ran for 11 seasons on ABC. The 50-year-old currently serves as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

Manganiello first appeared in Sam Raimi’s 2002 film “Spider-Man” before more recent roles in “True Blood,” “One Tree Hill” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.