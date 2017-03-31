BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Baseball’s Ichiro Suzuki scores in quick sale of Arts District condo

Neal J. Leitereg
Professional baseball player Ichiro Suzuki has recorded another hit of sorts, selling his condominium in downtown L.A.’s Arts District for more than $100,000 over the asking price.

The property came to market in early March for $2.349 million and sold in less than a month, records show. The sale price was $2,450,777, or about $1,207 per square foot.

“The speed at which the sale was completed truly underscores the ongoing resurgence of downtown Los Angeles and the area’s attractiveness to a new generation of luxury buyers,” Mercer Vine agent Dominic Labriola said in a release.

Labriola co-listed the property with agent Tara Hotchkis, also with Mercer Vine. Frank Bruno of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer, eSports pioneer Alex “chibsquad” Garfield.

The 2,030-square-foot unit, in the Biscuit Company Lofts building, retains the industrial vibe of the onetime 1920s factory. Brick walls, steel-case windows and exposed ductwork are among details of the loft-style space. A steel staircase connects each floor.

Living areas include a large common room with a galley-style kitchen, one bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. A 1,000-square-foot private rooftop patio tops the residence and takes in city-to-ocean views.

Suzuki, 43, became the 30th player in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 hits last year with the Miami Marlins. The Japanese-born player has twice won the American League batting title and has earned all-star nods in 10 of his 16 major league seasons.

Garfield founded GoodGame Agency, a talent management and content agency for competitive gaming players and teams. The company was acquired in 2014 by the live-streaming video game platform Twitch.

