Baseball’s Ichiro Suzuki scores in quick sale of Arts District condo

Professional baseball player Ichiro Suzuki has recorded another hit of sorts, selling his condominium in downtown L.A.’s Arts District for more than $100,000 over the asking price.

The property came to market in early March for $2.349 million and sold in less than a month, records show. The sale price was $2,450,777, or about $1,207 per square foot.

“The speed at which the sale was completed truly underscores the ongoing resurgence of downtown Los Angeles and the area’s attractiveness to a new generation of luxury buyers,” Mercer Vine agent Dominic Labriola said in a release.

The loft-style condo in downtown L.A. features a rooftop patio with 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Labriola co-listed the property with agent Tara Hotchkis, also with Mercer Vine. Frank Bruno of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer, eSports pioneer Alex “chibsquad” Garfield.

The 2,030-square-foot unit, in the Biscuit Company Lofts building, retains the industrial vibe of the onetime 1920s factory. Brick walls, steel-case windows and exposed ductwork are among details of the loft-style space. A steel staircase connects each floor.

Living areas include a large common room with a galley-style kitchen, one bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. A 1,000-square-foot private rooftop patio tops the residence and takes in city-to-ocean views.

Suzuki, 43, became the 30th player in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 hits last year with the Miami Marlins. The Japanese-born player has twice won the American League batting title and has earned all-star nods in 10 of his 16 major league seasons.

Garfield founded GoodGame Agency, a talent management and content agency for competitive gaming players and teams. The company was acquired in 2014 by the live-streaming video game platform Twitch.

Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Say ‘I do’ to the Studio City home where Britney Spears wed Kevin Federline

Classic Midcentury Modern in Pasadena is pure Neutra

Lloyd Wright-designed Sowden Residence in Los Feliz listed for $4.7 million

TV giant Steven Bochco produces a high-water sale on the Big Island of Hawaii