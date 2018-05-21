Izabella Scorupco's Hollywood Hills lair is fit for a Bond girl

Izabella Scorupco, a former Bond girl, could scarcely have picked a home more suited to a secret agent's love interest than this sexy contemporary in Hollywood Hills. The "GoldenEye" actress locked in the newly built showplace for a cool $6.478 million.
Set off a double-gated motor court, the blocky structure features massive walls of glass doors that open to multiple patios, a courtyard and a fountain area. One entire wall of glass opens with the push of a button to reveal the pool deck.
A dramatic three-story staircase connects the 5,753 square feet of chic living space. A glass-fronted wine room, a state-of-the-art home theater, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms are among the living spaces. There are fireplaces in the living, family and dining rooms, as well as the master suite.
The resort-like backyard contains a zero-edge swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor shower and a fire pit. Panoramic views from the 17,000-square-foot lot take in the cityscape, the Hollywood sign and Lake Hollywood.
Since her role in the 1995 James Bond movie, the 47-year-old singer-model-actress has been in the films "Vertical Limit" (2000), "Reign of Fire" (2002) and "Exorcist: The Beginning" (2004).
John Galich and Estelle King, both with Rodeo Realty, were the listing agents. Patricia Ruben of Sotheby's International Realty represented Scorupco.
