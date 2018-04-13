Winnetka home of Olympic great Jackie Joyner-Kersee hits the market

A Winnetka home owned by retired track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee is for sale at $629,000.
The two-story home, built in 1988, is entered through a marble-lined foyer to a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings. The 2,425-square-foot living space also includes a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There are gas fireplaces with stone finishes in the family room and master bedroom.
French doors open from the kitchen and family room area to a patio and a yard with a lawn. The two-car garage is attached.
The property last changed hands in 1998 for $279,500, public records show. In February, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes was $575,000, a 11.7% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Theresa Adams of Pacific Playa Realty holds the listing.
Joyner-Kersee, 56, medaled a total of six times at four Summer Olympics beginning in 1998, when she won gold in the heptathlon and long jump in Seoul. She ranks second all-time in the long jump with a mark of 7.49 meters.
A two-time winner of the Jesse Owens Award, she was inducted into the USA Track & Field Hall of the Fame in 2004.
