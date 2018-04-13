Advertisement

Winnetka home of Olympic great Jackie Joyner-Kersee hits the market

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 13, 2018 | 12:05 PM
A Winnetka home owned by Olympic track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee is for sale at $629,000. (Steve Dykes)

A Winnetka home owned by retired track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee is for sale at $629,000.

The two-story home, built in 1988, is entered through a marble-lined foyer to a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings. The 2,425-square-foot living space also includes a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There are gas fireplaces with stone finishes in the family room and master bedroom.

French doors open from the kitchen and family room area to a patio and a yard with a lawn. The two-car garage is attached.

The property last changed hands in 1998 for $279,500, public records show. In February, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes was $575,000, a 11.7% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Theresa Adams of Pacific Playa Realty holds the listing.

Joyner-Kersee, 56, medaled a total of six times at four Summer Olympics beginning in 1998, when she won gold in the heptathlon and long jump in Seoul. She ranks second all-time in the long jump with a mark of 7.49 meters.

A two-time winner of the Jesse Owens Award, she was inducted into the USA Track & Field Hall of the Fame in 2004.

