‘Twilight’ actor Jackson Rathbone sells his pad in Studio City

Jackson Rathbone, known for his role in the “Twilight” film franchise, has sold his Studio City home of five years for $1.75 million, records show. That’s roughly $50,000 over the asking price.
The one-story abode enters to an open floor plan with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace at the center. Custom paneling is commonplace in the 2,518-square-foot interior, surfacing in the living room, kitchen and master suite.
Three bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms round out the floor plan. Outside, stone tiles lead from a covered patio to a pool and spa. A detached guesthouse, currently set up as an office, sits adjacent.
Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Mark Andrew Smith of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Records show Rathbone, 33, picked up the property in 2013 for $1.2 million.
The actor’s other credits include “The O.C.,” “Criminal Minds” and “Aim High,” a web series that aired on Facebook. From 2008 to 2012, he played in a funk rock band called 100 Monkeys.