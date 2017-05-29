Studio chief James Robinson seeks $24 million for executive estate in Bel-Air

James Robinson, chairman and chief executive of Morgan Creek Productions, has listed his estate on an acre in Bel-Air for sale at $23.95 million.

The Colonial Revival-style house, built in 1935, has a symmetrical, wide front and a two-story portico supported by four broad pillars. Sets of black shutters create visual contrast against the white-painted facade.

Inside, grand living spaces recall an era of entertaining and luxury. Parquet and tile floors, crown molding and wainscoting are among the appointments. The family room centers on a speakeasy-style bar. There are five bedrooms, six bathrooms and four fireplaces in all.

The Colonial Revival-style estate sits on an acre in Bel-Air with swimming pool and a three-bedroom guest house. (Nick Springett) (Nick Springett)

A swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and brick patio with a fountain sit at the rear of the property. Also within the grounds is a three-bedroom guesthouse and a detached three-car garage.

The property last changed hands in 1993 for $2.5 million, property records show.

Stanley Richman of Compass holds the listing.

Robinson co-founded Morgan Creek Productions in 1988 with former 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios chairman Joe Roth. The film studio has released such box-office hits as “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991), “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992) and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994).

More recently Morgan Creek Productions co-produced the film “All Eyez on Me,” the biographical film about rapper Tupac, in theaters in June.

