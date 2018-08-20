‘Grey’s Anatomy’ scribe makes a scene change in Simi Valley

Television writer-producer Jason Ganzel, who has worked on such hit shows as “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” has sold his home in the Wood Ranch community of Simi Valley for $780,000.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the two-story traditional home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly 2,600 square feet of updated living space. Among common areas is a vaulted-ceiling living room that opens to a dining room. A center-island kitchen sits opposite the family room, which has a fireplace.
Outside, the fenced and hedged lot has patio space, a built-in barbecue and a fireplace. Lawn and landscaping fill out the backyard.
The property hit the market in late May and sold in about a month, records show.
Steve Shrager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Deborah Fagan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Ganzel has also worked on the shows “Queen of the South,” “Graceland” and “Hit the Floor.” He sold the home to move his family closer to his office in Los Feliz.