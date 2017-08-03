Amazon king Jeff Bezos expands his domain in Beverly Hills

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has expanded his foothold in Beverly Hills, buying a home for $12.9 million in a deal completed outside the Multiple Listing Service.

Never publicly listed for sale, the 1956-built house sits on a half-acre lot that backs up to the Spanish-style estate that Bezos bought in 2007 for $24.45 million. In other words, it’s a real-world firewall for the multibillionaire.

Details are few and far between, but tax records show the home has 4,586 square feet of interior space on one level. Formal living and dining rooms, four bedrooms and six full bathrooms are among living spaces. There are two fireplaces.

Mature trees, patio space and a swimming pool fill the backyard. A motor court with two gated entrances marks the entrance to the property.

Combined with the neighboring estate, the two properties total about 2.5 acres.

Bezos, 53, founded Amazon.com in 1994 and owns nearly 81 million shares in the company. With a net worth of about $85 billion, he is among the richest people in the world.

