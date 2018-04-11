'Flipping Out' star Jenni Pulos says yes to a polished Encino estate

Jenni Pulos, who produces and stars in the Bravo house-flipping show "Flipping Out," has picked up a Traditional home in Encino for $3.2 million, records show.
Brick stairs approach the gated estate, which was built in 1991. A grand entryway ushers residents into the 5,000-square-foot floor plan.
Further in, a step-down living room offers a fireplace, wet bar and built-ins. Vaulted ceilings hang over the center-island kitchen and family room.
The bright master suite is one of five bedrooms and opens to a private balcony. Outside, the half-acre grounds also hold an idyllic brick patio adjoined to a hedge-lined pool. On the other side, there's a turf tennis court.
The home previously traded hands two years ago for $2.8 million, according to public records.
Pulos, 45, stars alongside designer Jeff Lewis in "Flipping Out," as well as the show's spinoff, "Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis." As an actor, she's also appeared in "The Young and the Restless," "10 Items or Less" and the 2016 film "Manhattan Minutiae."
Raphael Barragan and Richard Cassese of Engel & Völkers Los Angeles were the listing agents. Doug Rago of eXp Realty of California represented Pulos.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: