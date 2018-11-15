Jennifer Love Hewitt’s former home in Toluca Lake goes up for sale or rent

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt’s former home, a 1920s Mediterranean on Toluca Lake, is up for grabs for the short or long term. The listing price for the waterfront property is $5.795 million, and the lease price is $16,500 a month, according to the MLS.
The home is currently owned by Tina Simpson, the mother of Jessica and Ashley Simpson. She bought it from Hewitt four years ago for $4.1 million, real estate records show.
A romantic brick courtyard fronts the home, which takes in views of the lake from three different levels. In 3,565 square feet, there are four bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and living spaces filled with hardwood floors and built-ins.
The main level holds formal and informal dining areas, a center-island kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and a lounge with a wet bar. A terracotta tile patio sits off the living room area.
Upstairs, picture windows and built-in booth seating touch up the master suite. Down below, an indoor-outdoor cabana adjoins a pool and spa. At the water’s edge, there’s a private dock.
Jory Burton of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Hewitt, 39, has credits as an actress, singer, director and producer. Her notable acting roles include the shows “Party of Five,” “Ghost Whisperer” and “The Client List,” and she’s also released four studio albums.
Shortly before selling the Toluca Lake home to Simpson, she bought a Pacific Palisades home in 2013 for $3.25 million.