'Cold Case' star Jeremy Ratchford catches a buyer for Valley Village home

Actor Jeremy Ratchford, known for his role as detective Nick Vera on the crime drama “Cold Case,” has sold his home in Valley Village for $1.38 million.

The 1940s house is set on close to a quarter-acre lot surrounded by gates and hedges. Beyond the red front door, the roughly 2,900 square feet of living space includes two fireplaces, living and dining rooms, a family room and a center-island kitchen. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with an updated bath and French doors that open to the grounds.

The single-story home in Valley Village has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 2,900 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Lawns, mature trees and landscaping fill the backyard. The detached garage was converted into a family “recreation room,” according to the listing, and has checkerboard tile floors and a trellis-topped patio.

The property came up for sale last year for about $1.389 million, records show.

Debi Raveh of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Steve Sanders of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.

Ratchford, 51, has television credits that include “Bones,” “NCIS” and “The Practice.” He is set to appear in the film “Small Town Crime,” due out later this month.”

He bought the house in 2007 for $1.35 million, records show.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Boxer Andre Berto knocks out a sale for modern home in Beverly Hills

1920s reverberate through renovated Echo Park house

City Council rejects landmark status for Bob Hope estate in Toluca Lake

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gets his price and more in Bay Area home sale