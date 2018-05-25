‘Exorcist’ creator Jeremy Slater nabs a new haunt in the Hollywood Hills

Writer-producer Jeremy Slater, creator of the Fox series "The Exorcist," has paid $2.15 million for a hopefully-not-haunted house in Hollywood Hills, records show.
The Mediterranean-style residence, located in the Lake Hollywood Knolls area, offers plenty of green space on its landscaped grounds. An entertainer's backyard holds a grill, a swimming pool and a spa all surrounded by tall hedges.
Highlights of the two-story interior include terra-cotta tile floors, arched doorways and a wet-bar-equipped living room.
The spacious master suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, features amenities like a sitting room, sauna and fireplace. French doors open to a terrace balcony.
An elevator runs between the two floors, which combine for a total of 4,622 square feet.
Slater penned the script for 2015's "Fantastic Four," and his other writing credits include "The Lazarus Effect" (2015) and "Death Note" (2017). He bought the home for $45,000 under asking, according to the MLS.
Tom Otero of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Robert Baer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Slater.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: