Advertisement

‘Exorcist’ creator Jeremy Slater nabs a new haunt in the Hollywood Hills

By
May 25, 2018 | 11:35 AM
‘Exorcist’ creator Jeremy Slater nabs a new haunt in the Hollywood Hills
Writer-producer Jeremy Slater has paid $2.15 million for a Mediterranean-style home in the Hollywood Hills. (Realtor.com)

Writer-producer Jeremy Slater, creator of the Fox series "The Exorcist," has paid $2.15 million for a hopefully-not-haunted house in Hollywood Hills, records show.

The Mediterranean-style residence, located in the Lake Hollywood Knolls area, offers plenty of green space on its landscaped grounds. An entertainer's backyard holds a grill, a swimming pool and a spa all surrounded by tall hedges.

Advertisement

Highlights of the two-story interior include terra-cotta tile floors, arched doorways and a wet-bar-equipped living room.

The spacious master suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, features amenities like a sitting room, sauna and fireplace. French doors open to a terrace balcony.

Advertisement

An elevator runs between the two floors, which combine for a total of 4,622 square feet.

Slater penned the script for 2015's "Fantastic Four," and his other writing credits include "The Lazarus Effect" (2015) and "Death Note" (2017). He bought the home for $45,000 under asking, according to the MLS.

Tom Otero of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Robert Baer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Slater.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Advertisement

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former Major Leaguer Brian Giles catches $6 million for San Diego digs

Former home of rocker Tom Petty freefalls into the Encino market post-makeover

What $950,000 buys right now in three L.A. neighborhoods

Record producer Dr. Luke asks $12.8 million for Spanish three-story in Hollywood Hills

Advertisement
Advertisement