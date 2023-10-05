How to get scary-close to 12 iconic L.A. film and TV horror homes

One of the things that makes the approaching spooky season so special in Southern California (besides the fact that you can celebrate Halloween without the fear of frostbite) is that so many of the set pieces that haunt our collective imagination — on screens big and small — are close at (severed) hand.

So if you’re looking for a novel way to get in the Halloween mood, kick the candy and costumes to the curb. Buckle up and treat yourself to a driving tour of some of the Southland’s spookiest film and TV houses (and one terrifying hedge).

Two things to remember before embarking on a driving tour of the damned: First, with very few exceptions, the places below are on private property. Therefore, be respectful and don’t trespass. Snap your selfies from the public right of way — or you’ll make yourself someone else’s nightmare.

Second, while scariness is, to a certain extent, subjective (the movie “Poltergeist,” algebra and pimento loaf frighten me, for example), I’ve tried to give each place I visited an in-the-flesh spookiness factor; a barometer of how just frightening (or not) these scary places seem offscreen. Whether or not you ultimately agree, consider yourself forewarned.