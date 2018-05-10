Malibu beach house of late billionaire Jerry Perenchio seeks $14 million

An oceanfront home owned by the estate of late billionaire businessman A. Jerry Perenchio is for sale at $13.95 million.

Set in guard-gated Malibu Colony and dating to 1928, the oceanfront spread sports a façade of brick and weathered wood.

Inside, the 3,700 square feet of white-walled living space features a floating staircase that sits beside a living room and dining area. The master suite — one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms — opens to a private balcony overlooking the water. Attached are dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The two-story home offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms and multiple outdoor lounges. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

But it’s the home’s outdoor spaces that are the real highlight. An indoor-outdoor lounge with a wet bar centers on the ocean. Outside, a brick patio leads to a waterfront deck that runs up to the sand.

Views from the property extend up and down the coastline.

Sandro Dazzan and Drew Gitlin of the Agency hold the listing.

Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died last year at 86.

Following his death, Perenchio’s Malibu Bay Company offered up an eight-piece parcel of his Malibu real estate holdings valued at around $150 million. The Malibu City Council recently approved a purchase of three of the parcels for $42.5 million.

In addition, his former home in Bel-Air, a mansion in the French Neoclassical style, listed for $350 million in 2017, making it the most expensive residential listing in the country.

He bought the Malibu Colony property through a trust in 1988 for $3 million, public records show.

