Jesse Metcalfe’s WeHo bungalow strikes a chord with music manager David Benveniste

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Jun 26, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Jesse Metcalfe, right, of "Desperate Housewives" fame has sold a renovated West Hollywood home to music manager David Benveniste for about $1.807 million. (John Sciulli / Getty Images for Aldo)

Actor Jesse Metcalfe has sold a freshly renovated home in West Hollywood’s Norma Triangle area for a little over $1.807 million. The buyer, according to public records, is music manager and real estate investor David Benveniste.

The single-story bungalow, which dates to 1924, presents a contemporary face with modern fixtures and hardware, greige hues and skylights. The original hardwood floors were restored and given a light stain during the renovation.

The 1,300 square feet of interior includes an open living room and two master suites and an additional half-bathroom. A granite-topped island/bar anchors the new-look kitchen, which features a wall of custom cabinetry.

A detached bonus room lies in the backyard and currently holds a small studio-size bedroom and bathroom. A patio area sits adjacent.

The home originally came up for sale in May for about $1.793 million, records show. Metcalf paid $1.158 million for the property a year ago.

Smike Wallen of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Joshua Morrow of Aaron Kirman Partners/Pacific Union International represented the buyer.

Metcalfe, 39, is known for his television roles on “Desperate Housewives,” “Dallas” and “Passions.” He starred as John Tucker in the 2006 romantic-comedy film “John Tucker Must Die.”

Benveniste is the chief executive of Velvet Hammer Music. Among his clients are the groups Alice in Chains, System of a Down, Korn and Smashing Pumpkins.

