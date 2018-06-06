Jim Belushi's Brentwood home gets an $8.5-million price chop

After finding no takers at $38.5 million, actor-musician Jim Belushi has lowered the price for his Brentwood estate to $29.995 million. That’s a roughly 22% reduction for the Oscar Shamamian-designed home.
The Italianate villa-style mansion, built in 2010, sits behind gates and is reached by a cobblestone driveway. Garden courtyards, creeping vines and salvaged clay-roof tiles give the home an Old World ambiance.
The 11,821 square feet of living space was designed by former White House decorator Michael Smith and features reclaimed fireplace mantels, hand-hewn hardwood floors and custom ironwork. In the common rooms, the walls are finished in Venetian plaster. Ceilings decorated in lacy plaster molding top the living and dining rooms.
An office/den, a sauna, a screening room, six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are among other living spaces and amenities. The center-island kitchen opens to the garden-view family room.
The grounds, measuring about an acre, include expanses of lawn, stone fountains, pathways and space for outdoor dining. A pool house with a Jacuzzi and cold plunge sits near the swimming pool. Also on the grounds is a detached guest house.
Belushi, 63, bought the property more than a decade ago for $8.3 million, records show.
The actor is known for his film roles in “Trading Places” (1983), “Mr. Destiny” (1990) and “Jingle All the Way” (1996). He starred as the title character in the sitcom “According to Jim,” which ran for eight seasons.
More recently he appeared on the show “Twin Peaks,” a continuation of the series of the same name from the early 1990s.
Drew Fenton and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.