John Barrymore haunt returns in Beverly Crest at a reduced price and size

Bella Vista, a Beverly Crest compound built for filmmaker King Vidor and later owned by actors John Barrymore and Dolores Costello, has returned to market for $19.5 million.
The John Byers-designed home was previously offered at higher prices with additional parcels, some of which were undeveloped. The additional parcels are no longer included in the sale.
During Barrymore and Costello’s ownership, which began in the 1920s and spanned more than a decade, the estate grew to more than 7 acres with more than a dozen structures spread throughout. Today, the Spanish Revival-style house sits on about an acre of grounds with two guest cottages and two renovated live-work apartments.
At the heart of the compound is the roughly 7,000-square-foot main residence, which was recently updated by noted interior designer Kathryn Ireland. Original details are abundant and include lavish fireplace mantles, extensive wood paneling and a pub lined with tree-trunk floors. In the master suite, a hand-carved ladder leads up to what was once Barrymore’s opium den.
A living room that was once used as an aviary, a wine cellar and a cigar lounge with a bar are among other features. Including the detached structures, there are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths.
Outside, city-to-ocean views create a backdrop for a blanket of mature trees and lush landscaping. Koi ponds, fountains and a circular waterfall make up the grounds.
Barrymore, a member of the Barrymore theatrical family, owned the property at the time of his death in 1942. The stage and screen actor is remembered for his silent film roles in “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1920) and “Sherlock Holmes” (1922) as well as the Hollywood epic “Grand Hotel” (1932).
More recently, the property was owned by the late director-producer Tony Scott, public records show.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.