John Francis Daley gets his price and more for stylish Hollywood Hills home

By Jack Flemming
Apr 20, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Actor-screenwriter John Francis Daley has sold his Hollywood Hills Midcentury for $1.6 million, or $5,000 over his asking price. (Redfin.com)

Actor-screenwriter John Francis Daley, known for his roles in "Freaks and Geeks" and "Bones," has sold his 1960s Midcentury home for $1.6 million, or $5,000 over his asking price.

A gated courtyard entry sits out front of the Hollywood Hills estate and leads into 1,629 square feet of interior that is awash in polished concrete floors and oversized windows.

There's a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace in the living room, which soaks in city and canyon views. The kitchen and dining area are connected via an open floor plan.

A pair of bedrooms and bathrooms round out the home, with the master suite opening directly to a patio with a fire pit and spa.

Marc Silver of Sotheby's International Realty held the listing. Natalie Novarro, also of Sotheby's, represented the buyer.

After making his acting debut in Paul Feig and Judd Apatow's teen drama series "Freaks and Geeks," Daley has spent his recent years as a screenwriter. The 32-year-old helped pen the scripts for "Horrible Bosses," "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and, more recently, "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Records show he bought the one-story home five years ago for $1.35 million.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

