John Frusciante’s former party-ready pad finds a buyer in the Hollywood Hills

Nestled under the Hollywood sign, a stylish haunt once owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has been plucked from the market.
The 1950s Midcentury was shopped around regularly for the last four years, and it most recently listed for $1.795 million in early October before going under contract three weeks later.
Frusciante isn’t the property’s only celebrity tie. Actor Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen used to lease the place when they were a couple, according to the listing agent.
A lively concoction of glass walls and vaulted ceilings, the home holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,437 square feet. Custom clerestories and skylights brighten the open floor plan, which includes an indoor-outdoor dining room and a living room with a stone fireplace.
A circular, sliding wood door enters the tiled master suite.
In the backyard, which is set up for entertaining, there’s a swimming pool, a fire pit, an outdoor dining area and an expansive tiled patio. Views from the lot take in the scenery from downtown L.A. to Griffith Park.
Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.
Frusciante, 48, has recorded five studio album with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a number of albums as a solo artist and a trio of acid house albums under the moniker Trickfinger.