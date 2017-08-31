Johnny Depp's Kentucky farm to hit the auction block in September

Life in the country must’ve been a bit too quiet for Johnny Depp, as the Hollywood actor recently put his 41-acre Kentucky horse farm up for auction.

Depp, 54, listed the farm for sale at $3.4 million in December before lowering the price to $2.9 million. The auction, handled by Halfhill Auction Group, is set for Sept. 15.

The estate likely will attract a stampede of interested buyers. Situated in a hilly area outside Lexington, the 1915-built brick residence has six bedrooms and 5,944 square feet of living space.

The estate and horse farm sit on 41 acres outside of Lexington, Ky. (Keni Parks Photography) (Keni Parks Photography)

The living room is adjoined to the sun room, where wall-to-wall windows let in light and provide views of the bucolic pastures. The gourmet kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and a massive wood island, sits opposite sliding glass doors that provide access to the swimming pool and patio area.

A stately brick walkway leads onto the spacious grounds, which encompass a guest house, three barns, 15 stalls and 10 watered paddocks for horses.

Four cars or plenty of farming equipment can fit into the garage.

Gary Denton of Rector Hayden Realtors holds the listing.

Depp, a Kentucky native, bought the farm for $950,000 in 1995, sold it for $1 million in 2001 and then bought it back for $2 million in 2005.

The actor has had memorable roles in films such as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. He’s thrice been nominated for an Academy Award for lead actor, and his films have grossed about $8 billion worldwide.

