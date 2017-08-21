Johnny Depp sells fourth of his five downtown L.A. penthouses

One more to go.

After listing his five penthouses in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles for a collective $12.78 million last year, box-office star Johnny Depp just sold the fourth for $1.82 million.

The quirky three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features high ceilings and extra large windows looking out onto the city and mountains.

The great room, filled with artsy furniture, spills into a dining area and kitchen outfitted with chrome appliances. The room’s highlight is a red metal staircase that winds upstairs.

Checkered-pattern floors line the second level and lead to the master bedroom, where windows set in an exposed brick façade provide views of the skyline.

A just-sold three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit sits atop the Eastern Columbia Building. (Stan Speth) (Stan Speth)

The home also has a private terrace that provides access to the building’s sky deck, which boasts a saltwater pool, spa and fitness area.

The condo’s 1,755 square feet make it the smallest of the quintet.

In 2007, Depp acquired the penthouses, which total a combined 11,500 square feet of space. The last remaining piece, a one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo featuring a wall mural by Brazilian street artist Osgemeos, is still on the market for $1.79 million.

Kevin Dees of Partners Trust represented the actor in the sale and holds the final listing.

Depp, 54, rose to fame for his role in films such as “Edward Scissorhands,” Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. He’s thrice been nominated for an Academy Award for lead actor, and his films have grossed about $8 billion worldwide.

