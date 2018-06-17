Advertisement

New Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson fields offers for home outside Green Bay

By
Jun 17, 2018 | 7:00 AM
After signing with the Oakland Raiders, former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has listed his home outside Green Bay for $379,000. (Jerry Holt / TNS)

In the Bay Area, living like an NFL star usually costs at least seven digits, maybe eight. In Wisconsin, it costs $379,000.

That’s the listing price of Jordy Nelson’s estate outside Green Bay. The wide receiver put the two-story home on the market after signing with the Oakland Raiders in March, as first reported by the Green Bay Press Gazette.

A reflection of Nelson’s non-flashy personality, the five-bedroom home is devoid of luxury flairs. The 3,642-square-foot interior includes a two-story living room and a dining room with a wine bar.

Sliding glass doors open to a flat, grassy backyard ideal for throwing the ball around. The home, built in 2000, sits on a 1.3-acre plot.

Leta Jacquet of Keller Williams Green Bay holds the listing.

Nelson, 33, won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010. After missing the entire 2015 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, he caught 14 touchdowns the following year and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

