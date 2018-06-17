New Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson fields offers for home outside Green Bay

In the Bay Area, living like an NFL star usually costs at least seven digits, maybe eight. In Wisconsin, it costs $379,000.
That’s the listing price of Jordy Nelson’s estate outside Green Bay. The wide receiver put the two-story home on the market after signing with the Oakland Raiders in March, as first reported by the Green Bay Press Gazette.
A reflection of Nelson’s non-flashy personality, the five-bedroom home is devoid of luxury flairs. The 3,642-square-foot interior includes a two-story living room and a dining room with a wine bar.
Sliding glass doors open to a flat, grassy backyard ideal for throwing the ball around. The home, built in 2000, sits on a 1.3-acre plot.
Leta Jacquet of Keller Williams Green Bay holds the listing.
Nelson, 33, won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010. After missing the entire 2015 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, he caught 14 touchdowns the following year and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.