Former Raider Joselio Hanson locks up a buyer for Calabasas estate

Joselio Hanson, the former St. Bernard High standout who played eight seasons in the NFL, has sold his home in Calabasas for $3.135 million.

He bought the property in 2009 for $1.91 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style spread, built in 1996 and extensively updated, sits on more than an acre of grounds with such sports-centric amenities as a basketball half-court and a putting green. A custom infinity-edge swimming pool features a raised spa, a waterfall and a water slide built into the hillside.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1996, sits on more than an acre in Calabasas with a custom swimming pool, a sports court and a four-car garage. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

The six-bedroom, eight bathroom house has nearly 6,200 square feet of living space that includes a vaulted foyer, center-island kitchen, billiards room and home theater. Large picture windows and sliding glass doors bring in sweeping canyon and city-light views.

The master suite sports a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a private balcony. There’s also an indoor golf simulator.

Aaron Scott of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent.

Hanson, 36, signed with San Francisco in 2003 as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the team’s practice squad before making the active roster in 2004. The defensive back also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Raiders during his career.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Brendan Fraser’s former home in Beverly Hills enchants a buyer

Actor Tim Daly cuts loose from loft-style condominium in Santa Monica

Tennis star Serena Williams lands a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area

California developers add a touch of luxury to the ‘agrihood’ trend