Josh Flagg of 'Million Dollar Listing' cuts a deal for Beverly Hills home

Josh Flagg, the Westside real estate agent and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” personality, has bought a home in Beverly Hills for a little over $6 million.
He and husband Bobby Boyd intend to use the Spanish-style house as their primary residence, Flagg said in an email.
Fronted by lush landscaping and lawn, the classic two-story has about 4,600 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Features include a formal entry hall and a step-down living room. A breakfast room sits off the kitchen and has a view of the backyard.
French doors open from the rear to a covered patio. The house, built in 1928, sits on just over a quarter of an acre and has a swimming pool and pool house.
The home had been listed by Flagg, who is an agent with Rodeo Realty, for about $7 million. He also represented Boyd and himself in the deal.
The purchase is hardly Flagg’s first foray into the Beverly Hills market. Three years ago, he bought the longtime home of late TV and Broadway producer Michael Filerman with the intention of renovating the property. He sold the traditional-stye house later that year to Myspace co-creater Chris DeWolfe for $5.5 million.