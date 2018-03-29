Actress Julie Benz wraps up a quick home sale in West Hollywood

Actress Julie Benz, known for her television roles on "Angel" and "Dexter," has sold her charming home in West Hollywood for $1.9 million. The house had come on the market about a month earlier at $2.199 million, records show.
Tucked behind privacy hedges, the house mixes a Spanish-style exterior with modern living spaces.
White walls and hardwood floors line the 1,415-square-foot interior, which includes a living room with a fireplace and a chandelier-topped dining room. The two bathrooms both showcase bright Spanish tilework.
Three bedrooms and an office complete the floor plan. Out back, a patio is surrounded by landscaping.
Matthew and Joshua Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Nihan Bol of 360 Realty represented the buyer.
Benz, 45, has appeared in a steady stream of film and television roles since 1990, including the "Hawaii Five-O" reboot and the movies "Jawbreaker" (1999) and "Rambo" (2008). In 2009, she won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role on "Dexter."
