Advertisement

Actress Julie Benz wraps up a quick home sale in West Hollywood

By Jack Flemming
Mar 29, 2018 | 8:35 AM
Actress Julie Benz wraps up a quick home sale in West Hollywood
Actress Julie Benz has sold her Spanish-style home in West Hollywood for $1.9 million. (David Jones / Roadside Attractions)

Actress Julie Benz, known for her television roles on "Angel" and "Dexter," has sold her charming home in West Hollywood for $1.9 million. The house had come on the market about a month earlier at $2.199 million, records show.

Tucked behind privacy hedges, the house mixes a Spanish-style exterior with modern living spaces.

Advertisement

White walls and hardwood floors line the 1,415-square-foot interior, which includes a living room with a fireplace and a chandelier-topped dining room. The two bathrooms both showcase bright Spanish tilework.

Three bedrooms and an office complete the floor plan. Out back, a patio is surrounded by landscaping.

Matthew and Joshua Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Nihan Bol of 360 Realty represented the buyer.

Benz, 45, has appeared in a steady stream of film and television roles since 1990, including the "Hawaii Five-O" reboot and the movies "Jawbreaker" (1999) and "Rambo" (2008). In 2009, she won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role on "Dexter."

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Bada bing! 'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli lists his Santa Barbara Victorian for $2.649 million

Actors Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston set sights on a sale in West Hollywood

Eva Longoria puts another L.A.-area home up for sale at $3.8 million

Former nude beach hits the market in Santa Cruz for $35 million

Advertisement
Advertisement