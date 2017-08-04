Kanye West’s bachelor pad — including bathroom fish tank — sells for $2.95 million

After several attempts to hook a buyer, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has quietly sold his longtime home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.95 million.

Built in 2002, the multilevel house features sweeping views, open-plan spaces and plenty of character. Of note is a cartoon-like mural in the dining room and a fish tank in the master bathroom. A modern chandelier tops the bar area.

The multilevel house in Hollywood Hills West features colorful artwork, a bathroom fish tank and panoramic views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A formal entry, a breakfast room, a den, a home theater, three bedrooms and four bathrooms are within more than 4,200 square feet of living space. Balconies on three levels allow for indoor-outdoor living.

The purchase took place outside the Multiple Listing Service. West previously listed the house for sale in 2010 for $3.995 and, more recently, in 2013 for $3.3 million. Records show he bought the property in 2003 $1.75 million.

West, 40, is one of the bestselling hip-hop artists of all-time. Among his records is “The College Dropout,” “Graduation” and “Yeezus.” Last year he released the album “The Life of Pablo.”

He and his wife, reality television personality Kim Kardashian, who have been married since 2014, also own property in Bel-Air and Hidden Hills.

