Katharine Hepburn’s former estate returns to market for $11.8 million

Katharine Hepburn’s onetime summer retreat in Old Saybrook, Conn., has come back on the market for $11.8 million.

Sitting on 1.5 acres of grounds, the idyllic waterfront estate was previously offered three years ago for $14.8 million and, in the past, has been listed for as high as $30 million.

The stately Colonial-style home was built for Hepburn in 1939 and used by “The African Queen” actress for decades as a family retreat.

The 1.5-acre site in Old Saybrook, Conn., was used as a family retreat by actress Katharine Hepburn for more than half a century. (Aaron Thompson / Peter Harron) (Aaron Thompson / Peter Harron)

Renovated in 2005, the three-story home includes refined formal rooms, an updated chef’s kitchen, a blue-stone porch, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. There are seven gas fireplaces within about 8,400 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, expansive decking centers on picturesque views of the Long Island Sound. The site also has 220 feet of beach frontage, a private dock and a pond.

Additionally, a three-bedroom house on an adjacent parcel is for sale at $5.88 million. The 3,800-square-foot home was built in 2015 and borders three acres of open space donated to a land trust by Hepburn’s estate.

Colette Harron of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty is the agent for both listings.

Hepburn, who died in 2003 at 96, won Oscars for her leading roles in “On Golden Pond” (1981), “The Lion in Winter” (1968), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967) and “Morning Glory” (1933).

The current seller, Frank Sciame of Sciame Construction, bought the home more than a decade ago for $6 million.

