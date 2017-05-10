It's bold, it's beautiful and it's sold in Glassell Park

Actress Katherine Kelly Lang, known for her longtime role on the daytime soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has sold her home in Glassell Park for $840,000.

The two-story house, built in 2013, blends contemporary and industrial styles in an open floor plan of 1,900 square feet. A decorative tile backsplash and an oversized island are among features in the updated kitchen. White walls, polished floors and a reclaimed-wood accent wall adorn the living/dining room areas.

The three-bedroom home in Glassell Park features an updated kitchen, hardwood and polished concrete floors and an outdoor fire pit. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, skylights and a walk-in closet. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside, built-in seating surrounds a fire pit filled with blue glass. A two-car garage sits off the front of the home.

Lang bought the house three years ago for $640,000, property records show.

The 55-year-old has been on “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 1987. Her other credits include such shows as “The Young and the Restless,” “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years” and “Magnum P.I.”

Alyssa Valentine and Courtney Smith of Compass were the listing agents. Yoon Sung of New Star Realty represented the buyer.

