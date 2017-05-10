It's bold, it's beautiful and it's sold in Glassell Park

Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
Actress Katherine Kelly Lang, known for her longtime role on the daytime soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has sold her home in Glassell Park for $840,000.

The two-story house, built in 2013, blends contemporary and industrial styles in an open floor plan of 1,900 square feet. A decorative tile backsplash and an oversized island are among features in the updated kitchen. White walls, polished floors and a reclaimed-wood accent wall adorn the living/dining room areas.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, skylights and a walk-in closet. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside, built-in seating surrounds a fire pit filled with blue glass. A two-car garage sits off the front of the home.

Lang bought the house three years ago for $640,000, property records show.

The 55-year-old has been on “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 1987. Her other credits include such shows as “The Young and the Restless,” “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years” and “Magnum P.I.”

Alyssa Valentine and Courtney Smith of Compass were the listing agents. Yoon Sung of New Star Realty represented the buyer.

