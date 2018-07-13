'Family Affair' actress Kathy Garver plots a sale in San Mateo

Actress Kathy Garver is ready to part with her Hillsborough home of 35 years, putting the secluded estate on the market for $3.995 million.
Built in the ‘70s but updated a decade ago, the property spans a tree-shrouded acre with views of the bay. A foyer lined with limestone and black marble tile kicks off the floor plan.
Past that, there’s a step-down living room with a wet bar and fireplace. The 3,570-square-foot interior also holds a center-island kitchen, formal dining room, recreation room, office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
French doors in the master suite, found on the main level, open to a covered porch that takes in the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in the distance. Another porch hangs off the living room, and the grounds also hold a patio with a dining area and grill.
Raziel A. Ungar of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Garver, 72, is known for her role in the ‘60s sitcom “Family Affair.” She also had voice roles in “Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends,” “Dennis the Menace” and “The New Yogi Bear Show.”