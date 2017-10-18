‘Real Housewife’ Kelly Dodd sells her ocean-view home in O.C. for $5 million

Kelly Dodd of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame has sold her home in Corona Del Mar for $5 million, records show.

The multi-level house, which had been listed for as much as $6.25 million, sits behind gates near Big Corona Beach with harbor and ocean views.

Dodd and her estranged husband, Michael, bought the property three years ago for $3.575 million and paid great attention to the interior, extensively upgrading the 4,370 square feet of living space.

The renovated four-story features a glammed-up chef's kitchen, an elevator and sweeping ocean views. (David Heath) (David Heath)

Updates of note include high-end fixtures, artistic tilework and a glass-paneled staircase. The open-plan chef’s kitchen centers on a gilded La Cornue range. The living room has a wall of built-ins and pocketing doors that open to an ocean-facing deck. An elevator services each level.

The master suite has a steam shower and oversized walk-in closet; there are a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Nicole Contreras of Nourmand & Assoc. and Leo Goldschwartz of the McMonigle Group were the listing agents. Kimberlee Drake of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Dodd, 42, joined the cast of “Real Housewives” two years ago. The Bravo series is set to wrap up its 12th season later this month.

