Kendall Jenner sells modern Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.85 million

The Jenner sisters are selling.
Following news of Kylie selling her Hidden Hills home for $5.3 million, Kendall has sold her renovated Midcentury house in Hollywood Hills West for $6.85 million in a deal finalized outside the multiple listing service.
In usual Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the home turned out to be a solid investment. The final price tag ended up $350,000 more than when she bought the home in July 2016 from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Set at the end of a gated drive, an oversized door of steel and wood opens to a massive great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and brick accents. Adjacent is a gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinetry, marble countertops and a wide center island.
Six bedrooms are spread out across the home’s 4,824 square feet. Highlights include a freestanding fireplace, a media room, a wet bar and of course a walk-in closet to house the model’s ever-expanding collection of clothes.
On the third floor, a sliding glass door opens to a rooftop patio decked out with a dining area, lounge and fireplace. In addition to offering views of the rolling hills and canyon, the terrace looks out onto the secluded pool and fire pit.
Before Jenner, Krasinski and Blunt had bought the property in 2009 for $1.86 million, according to public records.
Kendall Jenner, 21, will have to go on a real estate shopping spree to keep up with her younger sister. Kylie Jenner has sold two homes in two months – one in Calabasas and one in Hidden Hills – and still owns other property as well.
The model is best known for interacting with her famous family on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and has also spent the last few years walking the runway for designers during the New York, Paris, and Milan fashion weeks.
