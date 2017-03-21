Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian seeks $3.1 million for Hollywood Hills West home

Former UFC fighter turned analyst Kenny Florian and his wife, actress-model Clark Gilmer, have put their home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $3.1 million.
The English Country-style residence, built in 1923, was once home to silent film star Claire Windsor. More recently the property was owned by Jet drummer and vocalist Chris Cester, who sold it to Florian and Gilmer two years ago for $2.75 million, The Times previously reported.
Remodeled by Cester during his ownership, the 4,028-square-foot house mixes period details with a range of contemporary updates. Of note are the white-painted barrel vault ceilings in the great room, eye-catching wallpaper in the dining room and an updated cook’s kitchen.
There are master suites on the first and second floors including one with custom closet and a bonus office/loft space reached by a spiral staircase. In all, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Brick terraces extend the living space outdoors and overlook a swimming pool with a cascading waterfall feature. A built-in barbecue, hedges and formal landscaping fill out grounds of about a third of an acre.
Gene Bush of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Florian, 40, retired from competitive fighting in 2012. A former contestant on “The Ultimate Fighter,” he previously co-hosted Fox Sports 1’s “UFC Tonight” and is a commentator for the show “BattleBots.”
Gilmer, 28, was a contestant on the 11th season of “America’s Next Top Model.” Her acting credits include the shows “Brothers & Sisters” and “How I Met Your Mother.”
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Polished pad in Hollywood Hills West leaves little to the imagination
JLo exits Hidden Hills with a $10-million home sale
Hot Property: All over the map
'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley snaps up a newly built home in Valley Glen