Kevin Costner trims his asking price for ocean bluff property in Carpinteria

What price can you put on a dream? For Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner, the dollar figure just dropped from $60 million to $55 million. That’s what he’s now asking for his 10-acre oceanfront spread in Carpinteria.

Costner purchased the freeway-close acreage about a decade ago with the vision of building his forever home there, but his plans have changed.

The 10-acre property sits on the ocean in Carpinteria. (Peter D'Aprix) (Peter D'Aprix)

Set behind fences secured by cameras, the gently rolling bluff was once a polo field. It features 500 feet of oceanfront, a path to the beach and panoramic Pacific views. The Santa Barbara Mountains and islands are also visible from the equestrian property.

The actor has used the site for sports, a wedding and family enjoyment.

Costner, 62, won best picture and best director Oscars for “Dancing With Wolves” (1990). This year he appeared in “Hidden Figures.”

Public records show the property changed hands in 2006 for $28.5 million.

Cathy Titus and Eric Wilde of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe and Tim Hoctor of T.E. Hoctor & Co. are the listing agents.

