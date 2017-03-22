Rams exec Kevin Demoff scores a new home in Cheviot Hills for $4.15 million

Kevin Demoff, the chief operating officer and vice president of football operations for the Rams, has bought a home in Cheviot Hills for $4.15 million.

The traditional-inspired home, built last year, sits on a corner lot and combines classic curb appeal with contemporary flair. Hand-honed woodwork, wainscoting and cabinetry are among the interior details.

The traditional-style two-story home, built last year, has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Wide-plank wood floors run throughout the six-bedroom. two-story home, which features a two-story foyer, a center-island kitchen and 5.5 bathrooms. The master suite has one of the home’s two fireplaces and opens to a private balcony. A small reading nook sits at the top of the staircase.

Bi-folding doors open the main living space to a covered patio. Around the corner sits a swimming pool and spa.

The property relisted in January for $4.395 million, records show.

Rory Posin and Kristian Bonk of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. Josie Benjamin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Demoff joined the Rams front office in 2009. Prior to that he served as a senior assistant to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager and, before that, was the director of football operations for the L.A. Avengers of the Arena Football League.

Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Fashion Police' co-host Brad Goreski seeks $3.8 million for Westside home

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley gets in tune with a buyer in Sherman Oaks

Classic Venice side-by-side has twice the personality

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian seeks $3.1 million for Hollywood Hills West home