Rams exec Kevin Demoff scores a new home in Cheviot Hills for $4.15 million

Kevin Demoff, the chief operating officer and vice president of football operations for the Rams, has bought a home in Cheviot Hills for $4.15 million.
The traditional-inspired home, built last year, sits on a corner lot and combines classic curb appeal with contemporary flair. Hand-honed woodwork, wainscoting and cabinetry are among the interior details.
Wide-plank wood floors run throughout the six-bedroom. two-story home, which features a two-story foyer, a center-island kitchen and 5.5 bathrooms. The master suite has one of the home’s two fireplaces and opens to a private balcony. A small reading nook sits at the top of the staircase.
Bi-folding doors open the main living space to a covered patio. Around the corner sits a swimming pool and spa.
The property relisted in January for $4.395 million, records show.
Rory Posin and Kristian Bonk of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. Josie Benjamin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Demoff joined the Rams front office in 2009. Prior to that he served as a senior assistant to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager and, before that, was the director of football operations for the L.A. Avengers of the Arena Football League.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
