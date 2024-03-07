Rams’ COO Kevin Demoff also now president of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Rams COO Kevin Demoff, left, chats with Denver Broncos President Greg Penner before a preseason game. Demoff will be splitting his work time between Los Angeles and Denver.

Kevin Demoff is expanding his duties for Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Demoff, who has been the Rams chief operating officer, on Thursday was named president of team and media operations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. He will remain with the Rams as team president but also will oversee operations for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, MSL’s Colorado Rapids and the National Lacrosse League’s Colorado Mammoth.

Demoff, 47, will be based in Los Angeles and Denver.

“I am honored and humbled to take on this role with KSE and I am grateful to Stan and Josh [Kroenke] for this opportunity,” Demoff said in a statement. “I am excited to work with so many talented teammates who have helped KSE become the most influential sports and entertainment company in the world. With the goal of sustaining winning cultures and organizations that transcend the field, court, or ice, we will collaboratively build a best-in-class experience for our fans in Denver, Los Angeles, and around the globe.”

Demoff has worked for the Rams since 2009. He was the point person for the Rams’ return to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, and the development of SoFi Stadium.